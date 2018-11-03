BSHS grad receives top A&M engineering award

The top undergrad mechanical engineering student at Texas A&M University is a Big Spring High School graduate.

2014 BSHS grad Tyler Bryan recently received A&M's Edwin S. Holdredge Award, presented annually to a senior student in mechanical engineering with the highest grade point average in the class. At a school as big as Texas A&M, there were, of course, several mechanical engineering students with 4.0 GPAs, so the tie was broken based on the resumes of the applicants.

"This award is open to students in the mechanical engineering department who have received top marks in their class. Out of those people who are at the top of their class, you have to apply via a resume process," Tyler said. "I'm going to say something that made me stand out was my involvement both in the school and extra-curricular. In the school, I had studied abroad, and extra-curricularly, I had done service projects in children's homes. So I guess the mixture of those two put me in front."

