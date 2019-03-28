BSHS graduate and MMA fighter Desiree “Dirty Dez” Yanez prepares for her fifth pro fight in April

With her pro career really taking flight with back-to-back wins, Desiree “Dirty Dez” Yanez, a graduate of Big Spring High School, is preparing for her fifth professional fight on April 27.

She is ranked #3 in the State of Texas, #12 in the Southwest region and #66 in the United States with a professional record of 3-1-0, Desiree's future in the sport looks really bright. Yanez will be fighting Andrea Amaro, who is fighting in just her second professional fight, in a Strawweight bout that can be watched live on XKO.TV.

Desiree not only trains everyday to continue to develop her skills as a fighter, but also has to work another job to support herself as she trains and prepares for fights. Yanez and her sister Nicole Newton do all of Desiree's promoting while also trying to find sponsors.

Yanez fights out of the Blitz Sports MMA gym in Waco and is currently looking for more sponsors. For local businesses looking for sponsorship opportunities, contact Desiree at desireeyanez90@gmail.com or Nicole Newton at nicoleynewton@gmail.com for sponsorship and pricing information.