BSHS Honor Band performs

Big Spring High School Band Director Rocky Harris leads the 55-member BSHS Honor Band in a short concert Thursday at St. Mary's Episcopal Church. The school's top concert band performed three pieces in a 30-minute program: “Pepita Greus,” by Paschal Perez Chovi, a pasodoble dedicated to the poet Lady Angela-Josefa Greus Saez. "Pepita" is a nickname for Josefa; “Enigma Variations, Variation VI, originally XIV,” by Edward Elgar. This variation is the finale of the series; and “Foundry” by John Mackey, which uses "found" percussion such as salad bowls, mixing bowls, and piles of wood to create unique sounds during the performance. In addition to Harris, Emily Andrews, Fredy Gonzalez and Gabriel Martinez helped lead the band.