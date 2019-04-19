BSHS hosts city, school candidate forum

More than 70 people showed up at the Big Spring High School Library Thursday evening for a forum featuring all of Big Spring's city council and school board candidates for the May 4 election.

"I feel like it went very well," said Col. Allen M. Morris, BSHS Journalism teacher and sponsor of the candidate forum. "Of course, as I watch it unfold, I realize, 'Ooh, I forgot to tell them that,' or 'Oh, we need to look at doing this differently next time.' But in short, I thought it went well. It was a great learning experience, which is what we intended. As a professional educator, that's what I intended it to be for, was a learning experience. The candidates were just the talent who happened to show up."

Candidates included, for Big Spring Mayor: David Mathis, Anna Scott, Shannon Thomason (speaking by pre-recorded video), and Debbie Wegman; for Big Spring City Council District 4: Dylan Archer-Pauchet, Shonda Folsom, Gloria McDonald, Adriel Saldivar, and David Scott; for Big Spring City Council District 5: Daniel Moreno and Camilla Strande; and for Big Spring School Board District 7: Nadine Reyes and, the only incumbent in any of the races, Fabian Serrano.

Candidates were provided with the format of the forum and the questions that would be asked well in advance of the forum to give them time to prepare their answers. Thomason, a professional pilot, was out of town for work, so submitted video responses which were played on a laptop computer during the event.

"Everybody was well-polished, and was prepared, which is what we wanted," said Morris. "I sat down with a group of students, and we talked about the style that we wanted to reach. And that was, we didn't want to throw questions at them to see how they responded shooting from the hip. That's not what you need a school board to do, that's not what you need a city council to do, and that's not what you need a mayor to do. You need policemen who can respond immediately and are well-trained, but you want councils and boards to analyze the problem and give a methodical answer. That's what the type of questions that we threw out helped us see in the candidates."

Each candidate was given two minutes to introduce themselves, then candidates were asked a series of four questions. Each candidate was given one minute to respond to each question. Following the four rounds of questions, each candidate was given an additional minute for a closing statement. ...

For the complete, see the Friday edition of the Big Spring Herald.