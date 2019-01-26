BSHS musicians perform in Region Band: Three Steers qualify for State Band

Saturday, January 26, 2019
BIG SPRING, TX

In December, Big Spring High School band members tried out for the Association of Texas Small School Bands Region 6 Band.
Of the 56 students who tried out for the Region Band, 37 were selected:
On flute, Sadie Garcia, Amelia Martin, Gabriella Medina and Kaycee Reagan; on oboe, Ransom Colette; on clarinet, Mariah Chavarria, Arali Mendez, Karleigh Moore, Marisa Salazar, Siritas Siriwangsanti, Jayden Torres, Valerie Valencia and Kalyn Whitehead; on bass clarinet, Madison Kuykendall and Chloe Paredes; on alto saxophone, Gage Davidson and Joseph Doll; on tenor saxophone, Armando Martinez; on baritone saxophone, Tyler Lopez and Ethan Yarbrough; on trumpet, Elijah Flores, Chris Grisham, Chaside Gonzales, Isaiah Solis, Edward Urias and Francisco Zermeno; on French horn, Marc Prieto, Mateo Rodriguez and Zachary Whitehead; on tenor trombone, X’Zavier Knox, Gia Ortega, Robert Sotelo, Soo-Ern Tan and Tomas Tino; on bass trombone, Casey Shubert; on euphonium, Rocky Ramirez; and on percussion was Matthew Doll.
Those students got to participate in a 2-day clinic, and then performed a concert on Jan 25 at the Wagner-Noel Performing Arts Center.
