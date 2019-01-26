BSHS musicians perform in Region Band: Three Steers qualify for State Band

In December, Big Spring High School band members tried out for the Association of Texas Small School Bands Region 6 Band.

Of the 56 students who tried out for the Region Band, 37 were selected:

On flute, Sadie Garcia, Amelia Martin, Gabriella Medina and Kaycee Reagan; on oboe, Ransom Colette; on clarinet, Mariah Chavarria, Arali Mendez, Karleigh Moore, Marisa Salazar, Siritas Siriwangsanti, Jayden Torres, Valerie Valencia and Kalyn Whitehead; on bass clarinet, Madison Kuykendall and Chloe Paredes; on alto saxophone, Gage Davidson and Joseph Doll; on tenor saxophone, Armando Martinez; on baritone saxophone, Tyler Lopez and Ethan Yarbrough; on trumpet, Elijah Flores, Chris Grisham, Chaside Gonzales, Isaiah Solis, Edward Urias and Francisco Zermeno; on French horn, Marc Prieto, Mateo Rodriguez and Zachary Whitehead; on tenor trombone, X’Zavier Knox, Gia Ortega, Robert Sotelo, Soo-Ern Tan and Tomas Tino; on bass trombone, Casey Shubert; on euphonium, Rocky Ramirez; and on percussion was Matthew Doll.

Those students got to participate in a 2-day clinic, and then performed a concert on Jan 25 at the Wagner-Noel Performing Arts Center.

