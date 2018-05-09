BSHS senior Austin Horvatich takes 1st place in two classes of the Big Side of Texas Series in Amarillo

Austin Horvatich, a senior at Big Spring High School, just turned 18 yrs old and is racing in the Big Side of Texas series. Austin and his coach and father Mike Horvatich just raced in Amarillo this past weekend and took 1st place over all in 250cc class and 1st place over all in a open class.

The Big Side of Texas series is a highly competitive group of riders, many of which are adults in their twenties and thirties. The races in Amarillo brought riders from all over the state of Texas as well as from New Mexico and Oklahoma. For Austin and his father to have achieved the level of success they have in this circuit, they,as a team, make huge personal and financial sacrifices to get the job done.

For the full story, see Wednesday's edition of the Herald.