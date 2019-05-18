BSHS seniors explore careers in wind energy

By ROGER CLINE

Staff Writer

A group of Big Spring High School seniors spent some time Monday learning about a possible career option – in alternative energy.

Workers with Invenergy LLC talked with the class in the BSHS Gymnasium about careers in wind and solar energy that are available here in West Texas.

"We were just talking to the kids, some of the seniors here today, about some career opportunities, not only with the wind industry, but renewable energy," said Danny Keeton, operations and maintenance manager with Gunsight Wind Energy Center, an Invenergy subsidiary. "Just trying to spread the news about our company and some opportunities these kids could have in the future with some jobs having to do with renewable energy."

