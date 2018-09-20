BSHS students attend College 2 Career Youth Expo

Big Spring High School career and technical education (CTE) students recently made the journey to Midland with 67 Career and Technology students to attend the TWC College 2 Career Youth Expo. The students were able see industry demos “at work” that pertained to the petroleum and energy fields of work. They were also able to speak with industry employees and ask questions related to the field of work.

Several colleges were also present for students interested in pursing industry training at the college level and to find out more information about what the colleges provide. Howard College, Midland College, Odessa College, and UTPB were present and available to students who attended. The students who attended gained a lot of information and several stated they now had a better outlook on what they wanted to do after high school.

