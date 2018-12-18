BSHS students throw Christmas party for younger kids

A group of Big Spring High School students did their part to spread the spirit of Christmas to some kids in need Monday night.

"We got names from the West Side Daycare of kids who might not have the best Christmas," said sophomore Anna Elam. "So my teacher came to me and asked if I would like to participate or help in any way, and that's what I've been doing."

The party took place at the Staked Plains Masonic Lodge, 215 S. Main Street.

"I just want to thank the Masonic Lodge for letting us do this here," Elam said.

The high school kids decorated the lodge with traditional Christmas decorations including a brightly lighted Christmas tree, garlands, and large paper snowflakes created by Art students.

