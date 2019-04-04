BSHS takes first place at District Meet

Special to the Herald

The points kept stacking up and Big Spring High School ended up taking the overall win at the recent District 5-4A UIL Academic Meet. The meet was held on home turf at Big Spring High School.

When the points were tallied, BSHS stood in first place with a total of 693 points. Snyder High School came in second place, with 410 points – creating a margin of 283 points - and Midland Greenwood following 207 points behind.

“Our students did really well,” Academic Coordinator Jennifer Adams, said “We are excited by the large number of students who qualified for the UIL Regional Meet.”

The district results and overall victory were in part to the freshmen team members contribution, according to Adams. When it comes to placement, individuals who rank in the top three of a category qualify for the Regional meet and teams who place first based on combined scores advance.

The UIL Regional Academic Meet is set for April 12 and 13 on the Texas Tech University campus.

For the complete story, see Thursday's edition of the Big Spring Herald.