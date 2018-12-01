BSHS's Hickam recieves Excellence Dean's Scholarship from UNT

Daughter of Richard and Delma Hickam, Big Spring High School's Dora Hickam has achieved a high accomplishment in her educational career, an accomplishment many do not achieve. Not only is Dora the top student academically in her class of 237 seniors, but she has received a scholarship to the school she desired to attend to show for all of her hard work and dedication through the years.

The University of North Texas (UNT), located in Denton, has made it clear that they are eager for Dora's attendance by awarding her with the UNT Excellence Dean's Scholarship, a general use scholarship based solely off of her excellent academic performance (5.04 GPA on a 6 point scale) totalling at $32,000 over the course of her planned four year stay.

“I have always taken my grades very seriously, and I've worked to never make below an A in any class I took,” said Dora.

See Sunday's Herald for the rest of the story.