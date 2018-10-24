BSISD’s Carrillo honored at Texas ASCD conference

Big Spring ISD would like to congratulate Washington Elementary 3rd grade Math Teacher, Marissa Carrillo, for being awarded the Texas Association of Supervisor’s and Curriculum Development T.E.A.C.H. Award. The Texas Educators Achieving Classroom Honors award recognizes an innovative educator for their efforts in the classroom that impact the students they teach and inspire other educational professionals.

