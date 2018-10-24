BSISD’s Carrillo honored at Texas ASCD conference

Courtesy photo Mrs. Marissa Carrillo (center) poses for a photo after being honored at the Texas ASCD annual conference in Horseshoe Bay, Texas. On the left of the photo stands Dr. Raemi Thompson, Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Assessment. On the right side of the photo stands Kaitlyn Jeffrey, the principal of Washington Elementary School.
By: 
Special to the Herald
Staff Writer
editor@bigspringherald.com
Wednesday, October 24, 2018
BIG SPRING, TX

Big Spring ISD would like to congratulate Washington Elementary 3rd grade Math Teacher, Marissa Carrillo, for being awarded the Texas Association of Supervisor’s and Curriculum Development T.E.A.C.H. Award. The Texas Educators Achieving Classroom Honors award recognizes an innovative educator for their efforts in the classroom that impact the students they teach and inspire other educational professionals.

For the full story, please see Wednesday's edition of the Herald.

Category: