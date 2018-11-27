BSISD Athletic Director McLemore reassigned to BSI campus

The following is a statement received from the Big Spring Independed School District Superintendent, Jay McWilliams, on Tuesday morning:

“Head Football Coach and Athletic Director Mitch McLemore has been reassigned to the Big Spring Intermediate campus where he will serve as an administrator. Big Spring High School Principal Mike Ritchey will serve as the Big Spring ISD Interim Athletic Director while the Central Office administration thoroughly evaluates how it should address the need for an Athletic Director and Head Football Coach. The district is grateful to coach McLemore for his contributions to our school district, our students, and to the greater community, and we look forward to benefitting from his service in his new role.”

Jay McWilliams

BSISD Superintendent

See Tuesday's edition of the Herald.