BSISD board recognizes Goliad, Washington faculty for performance score improvement

The Big Spring Independent School District Board of Trustees honored faculty members from two of the district's elementary schools at its meeting Thursday afternoon.

Teachers from Goliad and Washington elementary schools were invited to the meeting, held in the board room at Big Spring High School, to be recognized for their role in improving student performance results in the 2017-2018 school year, boosting the two schools out of "Improvement Required" status levied by the Texas Education Agency. Both schools had been on the "IR" list for six years; and, had scores remained low last year, they would have been subject to TEA takeover or other consequences.

For the full story, please see Friday's edition of the Herald.