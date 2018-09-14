BSISD board recognizes Goliad, Washington faculty for performance score improvement

HERALD photo/Roger Cline Members of the Goliad Elementary and Washington Elementary faculties were honored at Thursday's Big Spring Independent School District board meeting for their role in improving student performance and lifting their respective campuses out of the Texas Education Agency's "Improvement Required" status during the 2017-2018 school year. The two schools had languished on the "IR" list for six years, and would have been subject to TEA takeover had they remained on the list last year.
Friday, September 14, 2018
BIG SPRING, TX

The Big Spring Independent School District Board of Trustees honored faculty members from two of the district's elementary schools at its meeting Thursday afternoon.
Teachers from Goliad and Washington elementary schools were invited to the meeting, held in the board room at Big Spring High School, to be recognized for their role in improving student performance results in the 2017-2018 school year, boosting the two schools out of "Improvement Required" status levied by the Texas Education Agency. Both schools had been on the "IR" list for six years; and, had scores remained low last year, they would have been subject to TEA takeover or other consequences.

