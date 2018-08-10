BSISD budget/tax hearing draws no commenters

At their meeting Thursday evening, Big Spring Independent School District trustees held a public hearing to discuss the proposed budget and tax rate for fiscal year 2019, but no local residents took advantage of the hearing to discuss the district's finances.

District trustees went on to discuss the budget and tax rate, which will be voted on August 30.

In other business, the trustees voted 4-1 to approve the fiscal year 2019 budget for the Howard County Appraisal District, with trustee Melissa Miller dissenting.

HCAD Chief Appraiser Lisa Reyna was at the meeting to answer questions for the school board. Questions centered around the HCAD employees' compensation, including retirement plan matching and merit-based pay raises.

