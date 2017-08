Big Spring ISD trustees will hold a public hearing over the proposed FY 2017-2018 budget and tax rate Thursday.

Trustees have proposed to the keep the tax rate the same as the current one at $1.3995 per $100 value. Big Spring ISD CFO Susan Bryan said officials will present a balance budget to trustees for approval

Trustees will meet at 5:15 p.m. in the Big Spring High School board room, 707 11th Place.