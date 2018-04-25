BSISD cancels Tuesday program over shooting threat rumor

A rumored shooting threat targeting Big Spring High School might have been just that: rumor. But it prompted the Big Spring Independent School District to cancel a planned pre-K program at the high school Tuesday.

According to Big Spring Independent School District Human Resources Director George Bancroft, BSISD is taking steps to calm fears generated by the rumor.

"We investigated the rumor, and did not find any evidence of there being any truth to the rumor," he said. "We had some police on campus today to just kind of calm people's fears, and we did cancel a program at the high school. The pre-K students were supposed to come do a program at the high school."

For the full story, please see Wednesday's edition of the Herald.