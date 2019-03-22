BSISD certifies unopposed candidates

At their meeting Thursday evening, the Big Spring Independent School District Board of Trustees canceled elections for Districts 5 and 6 School Board seats, because those districts have only a single unopposed candidate running.

During the meeting, board members received notice that incumbents Chad Wash in District 5, and Manny Chavira in District 6, were running unopposed. In response, the board voted unanimously to cancel the elections for those districts, and to certify the unopposed candidates as trustees for another term in office.

The only opposed race, that in District 7, will continue as planned, with incumbent Fabian Serrano facing two challengers: Ricky Shubert and Nadine Reyes. That election will occur along with other local entities' elections on May 4. ...

For the complete story see Friday's edition of the Big Spring Herald.