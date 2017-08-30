BSISD employees to get 3 percent increase in pay

Trustees with the Big Spring ISD adopted its FY 2017-2018 tax rate and budget, which includes a 3 percent raise in wages for district employees, Tuesday evening.

The adopted tax rate is the same figure as the expiring one at $1.40 per $100 valuation but is 1.7 percent higher than the effective rate or the rate which would bring in the same amount of tax dollars as the previous year. Broken down, $1.1195 per valuation will go toward the maintenance and operation of the district and 28 cents will be used to pay for debt.

Both state funding and taxable values came in higher for this upcoming budget year giving the district the ability to set aside $600,000 toward raises, CFO Susan Bryan said. Two capital expenditures were included in upcoming budget which are the purchase of a bus and upgrades to the Big Spring Intermediate School computer lab.

This will be the first raise for employees in two years, Superintendent Chris Wigington said. BSISD froze teachers’ annual step increases in the FY 2016-2017 budget to help mitigate a projected $2.4 million plan deficit when the current fiscal year began in September 2016.

Bryan said the deficit is expected to end at $683,000 when Big Spring ISD closes the books Thursday adding the district should end the year with an undesignated fund balance of $9.31 million on Aug. 31.