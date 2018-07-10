BSISD Fall Enrollment

With the school year quickly approaching, it's time to start registration for all new students that plan on attending BSISD.

Registration for new students to BSISD will be held from July 30 to August 17. It is important that you bring a series of identification for your child's enrollment, including a birth certificate, their social security card, a legal guardian's valid drivers license, proof of guardianship, immunization records, and a proof of residence.

All students are to register at the BSISD records and registration office, located at the corner of 12th St. and Benton St.

