BSISD: Four campuses to earn “met standards” TEA rating

Big Spring ISD expects four of its campuses to receive a “met standard” rating when the Texas Education Agency releases officials ratings this August.

According to early released test score results, Big Spring ISD expects to have Big Spring High School, Moss Elementary, Big Spring Junior High, and Big Spring Intermediate schools earn a “met standard” rating while three schools — Marcy, Goliad, and Washington elementaries — will earn “needs improvement,” the district announced this week.

“You can see where our highest need is in elementary,” said Dr. Raemi Thompson, director of curriculum, instruction & assessment. “Those are the campuses that are still in 'needs improvement.' This reconfiguration that we are doing with our elementary, that is primarily to pull all our resources into centralized locations. We really think that is going to be a key, key factor into getting those campuses out of 'needs improvement' by the end of next year.”

Earlier this year, Big Spring ISD officials announced the district will reconfigure its elementary schools from a neighborhood type setting to focusing on specific grades. Moss and Marcy Elementary schools will become kindergarten through second grade campuses, Washington Elementary School will house the district's third grade, and Goliad Elementary will be the fourth grade campus.

Paper copies of individual test performance will be sent to parents once the district receives them from the state, Thompson said but added parents can view their child's results now online. A link to the site is available on the district's Facebook site along with instructions on how to access the data or parents can go to http://www.texasassessment.com/.

“If parents have any concerns about their child scores, they are more than welcome to call the district,” Thompson said. “We can walk them through that. The state changed the level for passing so if it approaches grade level, it is considered passing, meets grade level is passing, and masters grade level is considered passing.”