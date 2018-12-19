BSISD hires superintendent's son, Cannon McWilliams, as new head football coach

On Tuesday afternoon, an annoucement from Big Spring Independent School District was made stating that Cannon McWilliams, the previous defensive coordinator and son of Superintendent Jay McWilliams, has been named the new head football coach of the Big Spring Steers.

The following is a press release received by the Herald on Tuesday from the high school stating the annoucement:

“The Big Spring Independent School District is pleased to announce its new head football coach will be Mr. Cannon McWilliams. Coach McWilliams’ performance in the classroom and on the field of athletic competition over the last two years is admirable. His commitment to our students and student athletes is of the highest standard,” said a press release from BSHS Principal and Athletic Director Mike Ritchey. “We are confident our athletes, students, staff and the community of Big spring will be proud to have Coach McWilliams leading our football program and reinforcing our athletic mission of building character through hard work and accountability, both on and off the field.”

According to the press release, Coach McWilliams will also serve as the district’s strength and conditioning coordinator in addition to being the head football coach.

“This will allow him to apply his knowledge and experiences in this field to impact both future and current Lady Steers and Steers,” said Richey.

McWilliams now replaces Mitch McLemore, who was reassigned to an administrative position at Big Spring Intermediate School on Nov. 27, 2018. McLemore led Big Spring as the head coach and Athletic Director for two seasons with a overall 3-19 record. Big Spring won its first playoff game this year since the 2014 season, just 11 days before McLemore was reassigned.

