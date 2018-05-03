BSISD holds Campus Carry meeting

Student safety in an era of rampant school shootings was the topic of discussion at an informational meeting Wednesday evening.

Big Spring School Superintendent Jay McWilliams led the public meeting at Goliad Elementary School, at which he discussed the district’s intention to implement the Guardian Plan by the beginning of the next school year, allowing certain hand-picked, tested, and trained administrators, faculty, and staff members to carry concealed firearms at school to defend against school shooters, should the need arise.

About 30 people attended the meeting. Another meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, May 9; the second meeting will be at Big Spring High School, 707 E. 11th Place. Big Spring school board members Tony Kennedy and Fabian Serrano were present at the meeting, as were Big Spring Police Chief Chad Williams and Howard County Sheriff Stan Parker.

For the full story regarding this meeting, please see Thursday's edition of the Herald.