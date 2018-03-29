BSISD Kindergarten Round Up slated for April, Registration set for July and August

Parents of kids going into kindergarten, or of any students – grades K through 12 – new to the Big Spring Independent School District, should take note of the following dates.

• Kindergarten Round Up and Evaluations for the BSISD will be held in April. If your child is going into kindergarten in the 2018-2019 school year, both parent and future kindergartener should attend a Round Up at one of the following dates and locations: Either April 3 or 5 at Moss Elementary, or April 10 or 12 at Marcy Elementary. The Round Up you choose does not need to be at the school where your kindergartener will attend in the fall; just pick the date and location that works best for you.

Be sure to bring the official courthouse copy of your child's birth certificate (not the hospital copy with the footprints), your child's Social Security card (either the original card or a passport for non-US citizens), and your child's immunization record including an up-to-date list of shots from the health department or your child's doctor's office.

At the Round Up, kids will meet with teachers, who will evaluate their skills, abilities, and aptitudes, while parents fill out some brief paperwork.

• Registration for kindergarten students will be held July 23 through 27 at the Records and Registration office, located at the corner of 12th and Benton streets, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

Be sure to bring the state-issued driver's license or ID card of each new kindergartener's legal guardian, proof of guardianship (i.e., the guardian's name on the birth certificate or court documents), and proof of residence (a utility bill, copy of mortgage, or rental agreement for the address in the legal guardian's name).

• Registration for non-kindergarten students new to BSISD will be July 30 through Aug. 17, also at the Records and Registration office. If your child is older than kindergarten and 2018-2019 will be their first year attending school in a BSISD school, you need to register your child during this time period.

Be sure to bring the official courthouse copy of your child's birth certificate (not the hospital copy with the footprints), your child's Social Security card (either the original card or a passport for non-US citizens), your child's immunization record including an up-to-date list of shots from the health department or your child's doctor's office, the state-issued driver's license or ID card of each new student's legal guardian, proof of guardianship (i.e., the guardian's name on the birth certificate or court documents), and proof of residence (a utility bill, copy of mortgage, or rental agreement for the address in the legal guardian's name).

For more information, contact the BSISD Records and Registration Office at 432-264-3622.

Please see Wednesday's edition of the Herald.