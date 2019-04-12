BSISD mulls meal charging policy change

Big Spring ISD trustees discussed a potential change to the district's meal charging policy at their monthly meeting Thursday evening.

The proposed change – which would affect students paying for their school meals, not those under the free lunch program – would limit the number of meals each student is allowed to charge (i.e. purchase on credit). Currently students are allowed one full-meal charge, and unlimited "Blue Plate Special" charges. The Blue Plate Special consists of a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, fruit and milk, and costs $1.75 for students not on free/reduced meals instead of the $2.95 for a regular meal.

