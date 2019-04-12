BSISD mulls meal charging policy change

HERALD photo/Roger Cline 16 junior high students who qualified for TMSCA State Math and Science competition pose with their coaches and principal at Thursday evening’s BSISD school board meeting. Four other students also qualified but couldn’t be at the meeting.
By: 
Roger Cline
Staff Writer
reporter@bigspringherald.com
Friday, April 12, 2019
BIG SPRING, TX

Big Spring ISD trustees discussed a potential change to the district's meal charging policy at their monthly meeting Thursday evening.
The proposed change – which would affect students paying for their school meals, not those under the free lunch program – would limit the number of meals each student is allowed to charge (i.e. purchase on credit). Currently students are allowed one full-meal charge, and unlimited "Blue Plate Special" charges. The Blue Plate Special consists of a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, fruit and milk, and costs $1.75 for students not on free/reduced meals instead of the $2.95 for a regular meal.

For the complete story, see Friday's edition of the Big Spring Herald.

