BSISD principals recognized at school board meeting

Several principals were recognized Thursday evening at the BSISD Board meeting, as October is National Principals Month. Left to right are Mike Ritchey, principal of BSHS; Rebecca Otto, principal of BSJH; Patsy Sanchez, principal of Big Spring Intermediate; Superintendent Jay McWilliams; Kaitlin Jeffrey, principal of Washington; Rosie Lain, principal of Goliad; Jennifer Chesworth, principal of Kentwood Early Childhood Center; Carmen Wommack, principal of Moss; and Dana Pannell, principal of Marcy.
By: 
Roger Cline
Staff Writer
reporter@bigspringherald.com
Friday, October 12, 2018
BIG SPRING, TX

HERALD photo/Roger Cline -October is National Principals Month, and the Big Spring Independent School District Board of Trustees recognized the hard work its school principals do on a daily basis to improve the education of local students.
"The people that are on the ground, every day, to take care of our schools, are these people standing right here," said BSISD Superintendent Jay McWilliams, indicating eight local principals who were present at the meeting. "We are very, very fortunate to have these ladies and gentleman."

For the full story, please see Friday's edition of the Herald.

