BSISD to provide summer meals for kids

Kids need food to live, grow and thrive. Many kids depend on free breakfasts and lunches that they receive at school for a large portion of their sustenance. This year, the Big Spring Independent School District has partnered with the Department of Agriculture through the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) to keep the food coming throughout the summer.

"Big Spring children need good nutrition year-round so they can learn, grow and succeed in life," said BSISD Superintendent Jay McWilliams. "With nearly two million food-insecure children living in Texas, these healthy meals are vital to nourishing young Texans during the summer vacation."

During the summer Monday through Thursday May 29 through June 29, the school district will serve meals at the Big Spring Junior High School, 624 E. Sixth St. Breakfast will be served from 7:45 a.m. through 8:45 a.m.; and lunch will be served from 11 a.m. through 1 p.m.

