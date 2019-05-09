BSISD school board to canvass election results

By ROGER CLINE

Staff Writer

Big Spring Independent School District trustees will welcome newly re-elected member Fabian Serrano back to the school board for another term, and will consider several other items at their meeting tonight at 5:15. The meeting will be held in the Board Room at Big Spring High School, 707 E. 11th Place.

Serrano recently prevailed in the local election, defeating challenger Nadine Reyes by a narrow margin. Tonight's meeting agenda lists an item responding to the result as: "Canvass May 4, 2019, school board election result for District 7 and conduct post election procedures for elected officials."

In addition, the board plans to elect officers at the meeting.

In other business, the school board plans to:

• Recognize student Robert Sotelo for receiving a Mexican American School Boards Association scholarship;

• Hear reports on the district's bilingual//ESL evaluation, goal progress measures, the 2019 STAAR results for the first administration of the test, an evaluation of Career and Technical Education in the district, and the district's READ grant partnership;

