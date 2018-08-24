BSISD teacher arrested for improper relationship with student

Big Spring High School's journalism teacher has been arrested on charges of conducting an improper relationship with a student.

According to a press release issued by the Big Spring Police Department this morning, Ricky James Shubert, 23, was arrested yesterday on the charge "Improper Relationship Between Educator and Student," a second-degree felony. According to the release, the Shubert's alleged victim was not a student in the Big Spring Independent School District.

BSISD released a statement regarding the arrest.

