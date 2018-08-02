BSISD trustees to hold budget/tax rate meeting

The Big Spring Independent School District Board of Trustees will hold a public meeting next Thursday, Aug. 9, to discuss the district's budget and proposed tax rate.

The meeting will be held in the board's chambers at Big Spring High School, 707 E. 11th Place, at 5:15 p.m.

"The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the school district's budget that will determine the tax rate that will be adopted. Public participation in the discussion is invited," says a notice published by the Big Spring ISD in the Big Spring Herald. "The tax rate that is ultimately adopted at this meeting or at a separate meeting at a later date may not exceed the proposed rate...unless the district publishes a revised notice containing the same information and comparisons...and holds another public meeting to discuss the revised notice."

