BSISD trustees to receive donation for cheerleaders at tonight’s meeting

Good news for Big Spring cheerleaders – at their meeting this evening, Big Spring school board trustees will accept a local business's donation for uniforms and equipment.

"I'm part owner of the company and my partner, his wife does a lot with the school board," said Justin Paredez of Blue Energy. "You know, for one, we like to definitely donate to youth. It kind of gives them life to do good and to do school functions. That donation helps a lot of kids that aren't able to afford uniforms or whatever the fact may be, that may prevent them from joining, whether it's the cheerleading squad or baseball team or whatever. We know that that donation goes definitely to a good spot and helps the kids in need."

BSISD spokesman George Bancroft said the $1,000 donation is planned to take place at the regularly scheduled Big Spring school board meeting at 5:15 p.m. this evening in the board room at Big Spring High School, 707 E. 11th Place.

