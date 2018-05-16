BSJH Band and Choirs shine

Special to the Herald

Big Spring Junior High would like to recognize both the choir and band programs for their recent achievements. Both competed in their spring competitions and did a fantastic job.

BSJH choirs competed in a Festival in San Antonio prior to enjoying their Spring Trip. All three groups (boys and girls varsity, and girls junior varsity) received superior ratings as well as Best in Class trophies. The varsity girls also received Best Overall.

The BSJHS band made their way to Midland and competed at the Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center in the Spring UIL Concert and Sight Reading contest. Not only were they the only junior high band on stage that day, but they also received straight 1 and took Sweepstakes!

