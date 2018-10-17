BSJH choir breaks record as seven make Regional Honor Choir

The Big Spring Junior High (BSJH) Choir competed in Regional auditions this past Saturday, October 13, and had a record-breaking total of seven junior high students place in the Regional Honor Choir this year! These students competed against hundreds of other students from across Region 6, including high school freshmen. Pictured on the back row from left to right are: Tryntin Parnell, 16th chair-Tenor 2; Abraham Vazquez , 24th chair-Bass; Aiden Chaney, 15th chair-Bass; Kael Amador, 5th chair-Tenor 1; and Kaegan Baker, 16th chair-Tenor 1. Shown on the front row from left to right include: Evelyn Sanchez, 16th chair-Alto; and Kaydence Norwood, 15th chair-Soprano 2. Sponsors Tara Trowbridge and Larry Thiebault are very proud of all the students who auditioned this year.

See Wednesday's edition of the Herald.