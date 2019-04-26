BSJH sending 20 students to state competition

Courtesy photo

This year Big Spring Junior High is sending 20 students to state competition in the TMSCA (Texas Math and Science Coaches’ Association) event. To qualify students had to accrue a required number of points in numerous math and science Saturday competitions this past Spring. The points could have been earned as a team or as individuals. According to BSISD officials, this is the largest group that has gone to compete at the state level.

Pictured left to right: Ismael Castillo, Ian Cortez, Zareth Castillo, Morgan Griffith, Wyatt Cornish, Jaysena Roberts, Ryleigh Pirraglia, Cheyanne Horton, Kortney Moore, Emma Miracle, and David Summers. Second row, left to right: Joseph Gonzales, A’Kalie Berry, David Villagrana, Zuleimy Castillo, Ananya Limaye, and Haily Harrington. Front row, Kaiden Roberts and Tyson Hodges. Sponsors (not pictured) were Teresa Kemp, Chance Urias, and Chan Hyun Sim. Students left for the San Antonio competition on Thursday, and will be competing this weekend.