BSJH students pay it forward
By:
Special to the Herald
Friday, October 19, 2018
BIG SPRING, TX
Thursday on October 17, just over 70 BSJHS students from the National Junior Honor Society and Student Council (STUCO) organizations participated in their 3rd annual 'Pay it Forward' project. The project was sponsored by the Complex Community Federal Credit Union and is one part of the credit union’s initiative to give back to the communities that they are a part of.
For the full story, please see Friday's edition of the Herald.
Category: