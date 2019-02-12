BSJHS musicians take top spots in Concho Valley Honor Band

Special to the Herald

In November the Big Spring Junior High band took 60 students to San Angelo, to audition for the 2019 Concho Valley Honor Band. Competing with over 200 other students from the three San Angelo middle schools, 42 Big Spring JH band members placed high enough to earn a chair in the Honor Band. Many of the students took top chair in their section.

They traveled to San Angelo on Jan. 25 to spend the day rehearsing and meeting the other students in the band. Their concert was Saturday, Jan. 26, at Angelo State University.

They performed four pieces after a total of only nine hours of rehearsal, and several Big Spring students were featured with solos during the concert.

The following are the members of the 2019 Concho Valley Honor Band from BSJHS:

Flute: Zuleimy Castillo, Kylin Corley, Itzel Garcia-Marquez, Emma Miracle, Julieanne Ontiveros, Jayseña Roberts, Madeline Slack (1st chair); Clarinet: Arely Cruz Garcia, Alexa Franco, Gissele Holguin (1st chair), Nevaeh Lopez, Anaeli Mendez, Ava Mendoza, Celestina Vela, David Villagrana, Miranda Young; Bass Clarinet: Mya Rocha (1st chair); Alto Saxophone: Zareth Castillo (1st chair), Eric Landin, Christian Martinez; Tenor Saxophone: Viviana Martinez (1st chair); ...

For the complete story, see Tuesday's edition of the Big Spring Herald.