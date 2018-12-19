BSOA fourth annual Operation Santa Paws

Local troops of the Boy Scouts of America will be hosting the fourth annual Operation Santa Paws on Saturday, December 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Big Spring Tractor Supply. Operation Santa Paws is a one day donation and adoption event benefitting Happy Day Humane Society.

“With all of the focus on the hustle and bustle of the season, it is often the less fortunate four-legged members of our community that get overlooked,” Gary Tidwell, Assistant Scoutmaster Troop 5, said...

