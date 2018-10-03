BSPD’s Pharmaceutical Take Back Initiative

Is your medicine cabinet filled with the pesky unused prescription drugs? You want to clean up some space, but how do you properly dispose of them? If you flush them or just throw them away, they'll eventually leach into rivers, oceans, or groundwater, which can have adverse affects on drinking water and wildlife. Well, worry no more because on Oct. 27, 2018, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Big Spring Police Department's Narcotics Division will be working in collaboration with the Drug Enforcement Administration as part of the National Pharmaceutical Take Back Initiative. This will be held at the West doors of Spring Town Plaza (located at 1801 East FM 700).

