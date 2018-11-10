BSPD arrests two, investigating shots fired

On the 8th of November, 2018 at approximately 5:28 P.M., Big Spring Police Department officers were dispatched to 13th and S. Runnels St. in reference to shots being fired.

While en-route, dispatch gave a description of a vehicle that may have been involved. Big Spring Police Department officers located a vehicle matching the description in the area of where the shots were fired and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle in the 400 block of E. FM 700 on the north service road. The vehicle was found to be stolen and evidence was present that the vehicle had recently been shot at. Subsequently, two arrests were made from the vehicle.

Miranda Marie Arenivas, Hispanic/Female, 25 years of age, was arrested and charged with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Darius Payne Murphy Black/Male, 34 years of age, was arrested and charged with Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Neither Murphy nor Arenivas were cooperative with the investigation into the vehicle being shot at by an unknown individual. This investigation is ongoing and there is no further information available at this time.

Chief of Police,

Chad Williams

Administrative Lieutenant, Brian Gordon