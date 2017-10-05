BSPD investigating auto burglaries

Big Spring Police are investigating a rash of recent vehicle burglaries, said Public Information Officer Sgt. Tony Everett.

Eight vehicle burglaries were reported on Tuesday morning, according to the “Calls for Service” report issued by the Big Spring Police Department.

“We’re investigating them, but we just started,” Everett said. “Right now all I can say is that we assume they’re connected.”

Two of the burglaries took place in the 2600 block of Carleton Street; while one each occurred in: the 4200 block of Calvin Street, the 1100 block of North Aylesford, the 2100 block of Grace Street, the 2300 block of Morrison Drive, and the 2800 block of Navajo Drive.

For more on this story, see Thursday's edition of the Herald.