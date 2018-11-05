BSPD investigating shots fired on Dixon St.

On the 3rd of November 2018 at approximately 3:20 A.M., Big Spring Police Department officers were dispatched to the area of Dixon and Alamesa in reference to shots being fired. Upon arrival, officers found evidence of several shots being fired in the 3700 block of Dixon. An attempt was made to contact the residents of a house which most of the evidence was located, but no one answered the door.

Officers later found that a Hispanic/Male 27 years of age had arrived at Scenic Mountain Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the back. Officers responded to SMMC and attempted to interview the subject who refused to cooperate with the investigation. The subject was flown to Lubbock UMC for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. This investigation is ongoing, and there is no further information available at this time.

Chief of Police, Chad Williams

Lieutenant Brian Gordon

