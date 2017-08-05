BSPD issues statement over Rojo conviction

The Big Spring Police Department issued a statement Friday on the conviction of Joel Rojo, a former Big Spring detective who was found guilty Thursday of sex crimes involving minors.

“The Big Spring Police Department, first and foremost, sends our deepest sympathies to the three juvenile victims,” stated Police Chief Chad Williams in the release. “We further hope that these convictions will provide closure to each of the victims and allow the healing process to begin. We thank the citizens for their understanding of the department’s inability to respond to questions pertaining to this case in order to protect the integrity of the evidence and the privacy of the victims.

“The Big Spring Police Department has rules and procedures in place that protect you, the citizens, and peace officer alike,” Williams continued. “Joel Rojo’s conduct, resulting in these convictions, stem from his failure to follow these rules and procedures and from his failure to uphold the integrity, honesty, and fairness that is required of our officers in the Big Spring Police Department.

“We want you, the citizen, to know that we hold your role in the accountability and integrity of our department in the highest regard. Additionally, we want to remind the community that we depend on your cooperation to report any criminal activity in order to fulfill our mission in protecting our community, especially if this criminal activity concerns the actions of one of our officers.”

