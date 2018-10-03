BSPD participates in National Night Out

Natalia and Luis Bella of Big Spring pose with Big Spring Police Officers Tuesday afternoon at Big Spring Center for Skilled Care during their observance of National Night Out, a program designed to foster better relationships between police and the communities they serve. Here, the kids and cops pose with the Police Department's Mine Resistant Armor-Protected Emergency Response Vehicle. "It's a good opportunity for our kids and family members and people in Big Spring to get to know our police officers," said Michelle Rodriguez, Big Spring Center's Activities Director. "They're still our officers, they still take care of us, but just 'Hey, hi! What's your name?' That kind of thing." Big Spring Police Chief Chad Williams agreed. "It's just an opportunity for the Police Department to engage with the community, and show the community that we're one of them," Williams said. "It's basically an opportunity for a good time to come visit us and enjoy each others' company." National Night Out has been held annually since 1984, and Big Spring has observed the event for the past three years.

See Wednesday's edition of the Herald.