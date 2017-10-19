BSPD searches for two robbery suspects

Big Spring police are looking for two individuals who reportedly robbed a local 7-Eleven in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The Big Spring Police Department issued a press release this morning detailing what they know so far about the robbery.

"On the 19th of October 2017 at approximately 2:14 a.m., Big Spring Police Department officers were dispatched to the 7-11 located at 1209 E. 11th Place due to a robbery," the release said. "Upon arrival officers were informed that two Hispanic males had entered the store, one armed with a small metal bar, and demanded all of the money in the cash register."

According to the report, the suspects fled the store after the clerk gave them the money.

One suspect was described as wearing a two-tone gray zip-up hooded sweatshirt; his face was covered with a bandana. The other suspect was described as wearing a black jacket with a gray shirt and bandana covering his face.

