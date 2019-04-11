BSPD Take Back initiative

The Big Spring Police Department’s Narcotics Division, in collaboration with the Drug Enforcement Administration, will be holding the National Pharmaceutical Take Back Initiative. It will take place April 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Spring Town Plaza, 1801 E. FM 700.

This is your chance to get rid of those unused, unwanted or expired medications.

“Any type of controlled substance or dangerous drug, whether prescription or over-the-counter, can be turned in, no questions asked,” says Lieutenant Brian Gordon with BSPD. “The only things we cannot accept are intravenous solutions, injectibles or syringes due to the potential hazards posed by blood-borne pathogens. ....

