BSPD visits Kindred Coffee Hour

At Friday's Kindred Coffee Hour, held inside the Yellow Rose Cafe at SMMC, the Big Spring Police Dept. spoke about the National Night Out and Pharmaceutical Take Back. Both of these events are community outreach programs that show the partnership between the police department and the community. Sgt. Steve Henry (standing on the right) spoke on the Pharmaceutical Take Back, and Administrative Lieutenant Brian Gordon (speaking) spoke on National Night Out, which is scheduled for the evening of Tuesday, Oct. 2. To find out more info on either event, please call Brian Gordon at the police station or visit the Big Spring Police Department Facebook page.

See Monday's edition of the Herald.