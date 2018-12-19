BSPD welcomes three new recruits
BIG SPRING, TX
Courtesy photos (3) On Tuesday morning, Chief Williams of Big Spring Police Department swore in three new officers. The new recruits include: Peter Horton, Alicia Hernandez and Ronald Warembourg. The three new officers graduated the Permian Basin Law Enforcement Academy on Thursday, December 13 of 2018 and will start their six-month field training program next Monday. Congratulations, Peter, Alicia and Ronald! Big Spring will be safer with you on the streets.
