BSSA season kicks off this month

The 36th season of the Big Spring Symphony Association begins with a celebration Thursday, Sept. 28 at 6:30 p.m. The event will be held at the Big Spring Country Club. Pre-dinner entertainment will feature the Big Spring Junior High Show Choir. The Phyllis Graumann scholarship recipients and board members will provide additional musical entertainment during the evening.

Tumbleweed Smith, producer of The Sound of Texas syndicated radio program and newspaper columnist is the keynote speaker. Tumbleweed has produced a special “Symphony of Sound” program for this event. It features some unusual instruments and musicians he has recorded over the past 48 years.

