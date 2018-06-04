BSSH Job Fair scheduled Wednesday

Some people who live on their computer may be surprised to learn that Job Fairs still exist and are even thriving.

Job fairs are a great way for job seekers to meet with numerous employers all under one location. But they also provide an opportunity for employers to meet face-to-face with the job they are seeking. Job fairs are more than just a chance to fill hiring needs; they also present an opportunity to promote the company and services, establish a personal connection with your employers, where first impressions still mean something.

That's why you should come out to the Big Spring State Hospital Job Fair June 6th at the BSSH Community Relations Department from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

See Monday's Herald for the rest of the story.