BSSO gearing up for new concert season

Big Spring Symphony Orchestra will be celebrating Leonard Bernstein's 100th Birthday Sept. 15. Bernstein, born Aug. 25, 1918, was one of the first American-born conductor to lead world-class orchestras. He died Oct. 14, 1990.

Bernstein is surly someone that will always be remembered in orchestras world-wide, and it gives great pleasure to those who will be playing some of his original pieces in the upcoming “B is for Bernstein” event the Big Spring Symphony will be holding Saturday, September 15, at 7:30 p.m. in Big Spring Municipal Auditorium,

Big Spring Symphony will begin the concert with Bernstein's "Overture to Candide," featuring countertenor soloist and Big Spring native, Alexa Grae; plus more guests to be announced.

